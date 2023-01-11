SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,195. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.44.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.