Square Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $575,982.13 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Square Token has a market cap of $39.75 million and approximately $575,982.13 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $19.22 or 0.00110306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00442516 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $226.51 or 0.01299159 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,449.42 or 0.31255784 BTC.

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 19.00654963 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $506,429.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

