ssv.network Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. ssv.network has a market cap of $150.66 million and $4.32 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $13.60 or 0.00078072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

