Stack Financial Management Inc Acquires 1,573 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 1.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.78. 8,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -99.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

