Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.97. Stagwell shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 649 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STGW shares. B. Riley started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $663.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,314,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Stagwell by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,785 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Stagwell by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 135,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Stagwell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.