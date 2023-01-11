Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stantec by 126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Stantec by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Stantec by 5.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 331,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $55.71.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $889.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.40 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

