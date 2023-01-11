Starname One Day Volume Hits $28.10 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Starname has a total market cap of $398,466.45 and $28.10 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starname has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.