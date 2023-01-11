STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Tops $132.93 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00006104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $132.93 million and $123,905.45 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00442867 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,486.13 or 0.31280537 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.01016805 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

