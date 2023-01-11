Status (SNT) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Status has a total market capitalization of $83.22 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00036748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00041224 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00019014 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00240614 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02113507 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,381,319.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

