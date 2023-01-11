Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $43.25

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.25, but opened at $42.25. Steel Partners shares last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 269 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $920.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

