Steem Market Capitalization Tops $69.43 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $69.43 million and $6.55 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,532.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00471852 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019745 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00938635 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00114241 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00614211 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005737 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00229084 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,233,413 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
