STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €31.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($33.33) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($39.25) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €37.12 ($39.91) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($23.06).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

