StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
AIRT opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $77.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.51 and a beta of 1.16.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Air T
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air T (AIRT)
