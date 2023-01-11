StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

AIRT opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $77.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Air T

About Air T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Air T worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.