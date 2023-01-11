StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Delcath Systems stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Insider Activity

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. acquired 15,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 459,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.