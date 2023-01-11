StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

NYSE LITB opened at $1.29 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

