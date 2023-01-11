StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $68.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reading International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.