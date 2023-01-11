StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $68.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
