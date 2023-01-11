StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sientra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.19.

Sientra Stock Performance

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.56. Sientra has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sientra had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 381.27%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

