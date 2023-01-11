StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

