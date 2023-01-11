StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of FWP stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Forward Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

