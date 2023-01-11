StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.