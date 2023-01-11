StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.