StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

