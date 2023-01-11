Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.17. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

