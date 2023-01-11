Substratum Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $317,788.91 and approximately $7.54 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00041642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005693 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018836 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00241307 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073101 USD and is down -14.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

