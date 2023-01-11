Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,682 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

