Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Marriott International by 138.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.36.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

