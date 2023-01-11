Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

