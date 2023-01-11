Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $178.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $197.09.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.61.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

