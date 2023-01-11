Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,259 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,381 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

