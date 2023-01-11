Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,674 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 35.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

NYSE DVN opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

