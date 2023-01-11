Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,753 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.