Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 4,865 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $9,374,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,394.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

