SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.09. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

