SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 48,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,116,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SunPower to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.74.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $469.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.