Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 4.4%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.66. 26,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,301,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $59,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock worth $7,387,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 28.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 27.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

