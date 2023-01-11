Swipe Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $110.61 million and $28.55 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003454 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 551,060,470 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.
