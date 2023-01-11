Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $81.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSREY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

SSREY stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

