T-mac DAO (TMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $257.11 Million

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $257.11 million and $47,130.29 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00443309 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.35 or 0.01293521 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,454.90 or 0.31311763 BTC.

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.25684346 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,144.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

