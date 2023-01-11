Takkt (ETR:TTK) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €14.10 ($15.16) and last traded at €14.10 ($15.16). 34,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.56 ($15.66).

Takkt Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.53. The stock has a market cap of $925.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21.

Takkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.