TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Jan 11th, 2023

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.21. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 37,351 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAL. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth $1,181,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

