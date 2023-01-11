TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.21. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 37,351 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAL. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

About TAL Education Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth $1,181,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

