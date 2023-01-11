TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.21. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 37,351 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TAL. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.
TAL Education Group Stock Down 5.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
