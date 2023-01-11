Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 100,441 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,441 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 46,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 744.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 745,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $61,955,000 after buying an additional 657,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $127.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,621. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

