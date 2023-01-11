Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,810 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $12.60 on Wednesday, reaching $258.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,418. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $328.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.