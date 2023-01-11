Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $190.30. 11,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $190.93.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.