Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $44.28 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 2.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $44,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after acquiring an additional 262,762 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,043. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $135.92. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

