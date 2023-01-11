Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $56.12 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 3.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $56,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,695. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

