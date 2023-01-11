Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 618 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 169,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 331,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 321,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of KO traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $61.71. 227,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,823,945. The firm has a market cap of $266.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.