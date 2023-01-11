Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 112,743 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,743 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for about 2.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Brown & Brown worth $36,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.4 %

BRO stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. 15,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

