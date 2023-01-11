Tangible (TNGBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.09

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

