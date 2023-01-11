Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Shares Down 15.4%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 592,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 642,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Tarku Resources Trading Down 15.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.