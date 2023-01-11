Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.67. 32,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,208. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $282.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.46.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

