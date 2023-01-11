Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 338,875 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. 224,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.